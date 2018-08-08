Lady Steers Stumble in Season Opener

The Lady Steers never could get their footing against San Angelo Central losing to the Lady Cats in straight sets Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Cats played well holding serve the majority of each of the three sets and kept the pressure on the Lady Steers throughout the contest. Big Spring played well in spurts showing real promise when they moved and kept themselves in good position. However, multiple unforced errors in each set gave San Angelo to many free points for the Lady Steers to overcome.

In the first set the Lady Cats served 25 time to only 9 for the Lady Steers, giving San Angelo the distinct advantage of being able to control the points throughout the set. Big Spring committed ten unforced errors in the set and struggled to find a rhythm and get anything going. Despite losing the set 25-10 when the Lady Steers did get a good dig and set sisters Logan and Ryen Terrazas showed great ability to finish with big kills. Big Spring Libero Mackenzie Rodriques made a lot of great back line plays and led the team in digs while Kayleigh Penny played a good set all-around as well.

In the second set the Lady Cats size advantage came into play when two of their three six foot front line players went on a kill streak and scored six points each in the set. San Angelo again dominated the service game serving 24 time to just 9 for the Lady Steers. Big Spring did clean up their errors in the second set but the Lady Cats really stepped up their offense adding six aces to their great front line play. Again, despite the score the Terrazas sisters flashed in spots with big kills and big blocks in the second set as well. The Lady Steers dropped the second set 25-8 but did start to eliminate the unforced errors they had in the first set.

In the third set Big Spring played much better especially at the beginning and end of the set. The Lady Steers served much better with freshman Hannah Bell showing real promise from the service line. Bell was able to maintain her serve with the most consistency in the match and really showed great control and location on her serve setting up some of the Lady Steers' most impressive and controlled points of the contest. Big Springs defense also played better in the third set cutting down on the number of Aces allowed and again reducing the number of unforced errors in the set. The Terrazas sisters set the tone from the front in the third set as well showing a lot of heart and fight with big kills and blocks to keep the third set competitive. The Lady Cats won the third set 25-12 but it was a much more contested set with many points in the set coming after long volleys in which both teams flashed brilliant defense and great digs.

Despite the loss the Lady Steers have a lot to be proud of and showed a lot of promise and potential moving forward. For a team that has only been with their new coach for a week both they and their coach stuck together supported each other and faced the challenge head on. Many of the points lost in the match were simple timing or communication issues that the team will easily overcome given time to gel and find their groove with one another. It should also be noted that the San Angelo Central Lady Cats are a 6A team so our ladies did a great job of playing up to the competition while facing the challenges of a short offseason with their new coach Mitzi Bell. With solid back line play throughout from Mackenzie Rodriquez, Hannah Bell and Amber Martinez as well as exciting front line play by Logan Terrazas, Ryen Terrazas and Kayleigh Penny the team looks poised to continue to come together as a unit and really improve and do big things this season.