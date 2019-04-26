Lady Steers tie series with 9-3 victory over Iowa Park

The Lady Steers hosted the Iowa Park Lady Hawks for Game 2, of their best of three bi-district series on Thursday evening at Forsan. Big Spring rebounded after a disappointing 7-5 loss in game one at Iowa Park with a lopsided 9-3 victory in game two to even the series at one game each. The Lady Steers outhit the Lady Hawks 10 to 6 in the victory and led from the first inning on.

In the first inning after holding Iowa Park scoreless, Big Spring jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Maddie Daniels hit a hard liner off the left field wall with two on for a 2 run RBI double. The Lady Steers blanked the Lady Hawks again in the top of the second before pouring on three more runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 5-0.

In the bottom of the second, it was Jocelyn Olivares that drove in the runs that gave Big Spring the scores to put them in the drivers seat for good. Olivares drove in two runs on a hard liner right back at the pitcher to give the Lady Steers a 4-0 lead before another runs scored on a passed ball to give Big Spring a commanding 5-0 lead heading into the third inning.

In the top of the third, Iowa Park did finally get a run on the board and cut the Lady Steers' lead to 5-1. The Lady Hawks also stepped up their defense and kept Big Spring from crossing home plate in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Steers answered by holding the Lady Hawks scoreless once again in the top of the fourth and then adding another run on a Kynleigh Joy RBI double to left field in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead back out to 5 at 6-1.

Iowa Park answered with another solo run in the top of the fifth, but that wasn't enough of a rally to unsettle the Lady Steers who put up another run on a Leah Davilla RBI single to center field to bring the score to 7-2. Big Spring went on to make short work of the Lady Hawk batters in the top of the six and proceeded to score two more runs in the bottom of the inning when Belle Ramirez hit a two run RBI double to center field to put the game on ice with a 9-2 lead heading into Iowa Park's last at bat.

The Lady Hawks scored one run in the final inning, but the Lady Steers were able to get out of the inning and end the game on a crazy triple play that ended with an Iowa Hawk player being thrown out at home after a pop up double play.

Maddie Daniels got the start and the win for the Lady Steers in a dominant performance from the rubber. Daniels pitched seven innings and allowed just three runs on six hits, and sat down five on strikes. Raylea Parsons took the loss for Iowa Park in the circle. Parsons threw three and a third innings and allowed three runs on eight hits.

Maddie Daniels and Belle Ramirez led Big Spring offensively with two hits and two RBIs a piece. Olivares, Davilla and Joy combined for another four RBIs, as well, in the big win. With the win the Lady Steers tied the series and will travel to Albany today to finish the series at a neutral locations. The game will start at 8 p.m. at the Albany High Schoool softball field. So come out and support our district champion Lady Steers as they finish out their bi-district series with the Lady Hawks of Iowa Park. The Big Spring Baseball team will also be playing an practice game against Lubbock Estacado in Lubbock at 7 p.m. and the Steer' track team will begin their regional meet today as well in Lubbock starting at 9 a.m.