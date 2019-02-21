Lady Steers' volleyball All-Star Logan Terrazas signs letter of intent to Midland College

District Defensive Player of the Year and TGCA (Texas Girls' Coaches Association) All-State Legacy Team selection, Logan Terrazas signed her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon at the ATC to continue her volleyball and academic career at Midland College next year. Logan, who has been a leader in multiple sports for BSHS over the years, will take her talents just up the road to Midland where she will undoubtedly continue to be a valuable contributor to yet another program with the Lady Chaps.

Logan was an integral part of turning around the Lady Steers' volleyball and basketball programs in her time at BSHS. Logan's tenacity and will to win have become a part of the foundation for both of those programs as they move forward. BSHS Principal and Athletic Director Mike Ritchey, Head Volleyball Coach Mitzi Bell, and Girls Head Basketball Coach Katie Voss spoke about Logan and what she has meant to the Lady Steers.

“There is a reason we are gathered here today, it doesn't just happen. Number one, first and foremost, you have to have high character. The type of character that motivates you to do what you need to in the classroom as well as in your sport. Two, you have to have some God given ability. Third, and most importantly, you need an extremely hard work ethic, the drive and follow through to do what is necessary to bring all those things together. Then and only then, do you get to have moments like this. All that said, we are here today to celebrate Logan and her moving on to continue to play volleyball at the next level because she accomplished all of those things to get to this point. We are really proud of you Logan and proud of what you have meant to our athletic progam” said Ritchey.

Coach Bell added, “Congratulations to Logan, this is an honor that one in a thousand athletes gets to experience. It's because of the things Logan did not only inside the gym, but outside the gym that earned her this opportunity, her outstanding desire and dedication are how she got here. Enjoy every minute, every journey, every trip and every practice because you are going to go to the next level after your time at Midland. Just keep playing ball, its been a total pleasure.”

Coach Voss said, “I have seen for the last three years how hard you have worked. The blood, the sweat, the tears, but it all comes down to today and celebrating this accomplishment with you. I'm so excited to see Logan play at the next level and to see her rise to that challenge like we know she will. We love Logan and are so proud of her.”

Logan took the time to thank everyone for coming out and said “I just want to thank everyone who has been supportive of me along the way. Special thanks to my teammates and coaches, we love y'all and thank you for everything.”

Logan plans on studying kinesiology while continuing her education at Midland College and hopes to continue to play volleyball at a 4 year university after playing for the Lady Chaps. Congratulations to Logan and her family for another outstanding achievement. A big thank you from everyone here in Steer Nation for everything you and your family have done and continue to do for our community and school, we look forward to watching you continue to compete hard at the next level.