Lady Steers well rounded in 51-43 win over Hermleigh

Behind the solid play of their back-court the Lady Steers took it to the Lady Cardinals Tuesday night at Steer Gym. Big Spring never trailed in the game after the first quarter and found a way to continue to build on their lead in every period.

In the first quarter it was a back and forth low scoring affair that ended in a 10-10 tie heading into the second.

With guards Alexis Starr and Amber Martinez playing really well on the perimeter and Kayleigh Penny playing great on both ends of the floor the second quarter was a different story. The Lady Steers jumped out early on Hermleigh in the quarter and never looked back heading into half time with a narrow 23-19 lead.

In the second half coach Voss had her ladies ready to play and the Lady Steers increased their narrow lead from just 4 points all the way out to 9 points on great shooting and even better team defense. With Starr pressing the pace, Martinez knocking down the open jumpers and Penny creating second chance opportunities inside the Lady Steers took control of the game and headed into the fourth quarter up 36-27.

In the fourth quarter Hermleigh made a push but the Lady Steers responded and kept the defensive intensity up and never relinquished the lead. Big Spring fended off the Lady Cardinals attempts at a late run and came out on top 51-43.

Alexis Starr led all scorers with 18 points while Amber Martinez added another 15 points and Penny rounded out the Lady Steers scoring with 12. The Lady Steers will travel to Stanton this Thursday to compete in the Stanton tournament.