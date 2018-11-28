Lady Steers win free throw fest versus Lamesa, 59-44

The Lady Steer won convincingly against Lamesa Tuesday night in a game that the officials really made their presence felt. Four players fouled out during the whistle blowing contest, three from Lamesa and the Lady Steer's own Logan Terrazas. The Slow paced game was start and stop from the very beginning with the officials giving out fouls, warnings, and technicals at a rate faster than the scoring. Despite the pace the Lady Steers got on top early and never relinquished the lead.

In the first quarter A. Cervantes dominated the paint with 5 points and 4 offensive rebounds in the first period alone. A. Starr continually put the pressure on the Golden Tornadoes defense and got to the line where she went 6 for 6 in the first quarter to lead the Lady Steers to an impressive 19-6 lead heading into the second period.

In the second quarter K. Penny really stepped up and played outstanding defense while also contributing on the offensive side of the ball as well. Penny's all around effort helped the Lady Steers maintain their lead and head into the half up 30-15.

In the second half the Lady Steers struggled with turnovers and let the Tornadoes get back into the game before Penny, Starr and Cervantes took over and pushed the lead back out to double digits. Both teams closed out the game shooting free throws as the flow of the game never really did get going thanks to the officiating. That said, the Lady Steers kept their cool and played within themselves to get the big win despite the stop and start pace of the game.

Penny led all scorers with 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting with 8 points coming from the free throw line where she was an impressive 8 for 12. Penny also led the Lady Steers defensively with 12 rebounds and 5 steals in the game. Starr added 15 points on 2 of 6 shooting with 11 points coming from the charity stripe where she was almost perfect going 11 for 12. Cervantes added a double-double of her own with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cervantes was a force on the offensive glass collecting 8 big offensive boards while shooting 3 for 6 from the field and 7 of 12 from the free throw line. Terrazas added 6 big boards in the game as well.

This Lady Steer's team plays great team ball and when they move the ball and don't force it they are an extremely efficient team offensively. On defense they can be as good as they want to be. They have quick guards and tough front-court players on both their first and second units. While their style of play is methodical, it is highly effective and fun to watch. So come out and see our ladies represent for Steer Nation this year, it's a blast!