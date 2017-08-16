Last Chamber Summer Shopping Extravaganza slated for Thursday
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
As those long-summer nights begin to shorten, shoppers have one more chance to take advantage of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Shopping Extravaganza.
Several retail shops will be open for extended hours until 8 p.m. this Thursday offering a number of one-day only special discounts on items, giveaways, and even store-wide sales.
To see more of this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.
