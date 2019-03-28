Last chance to catch the health wave

Last call for the annual health fair vendors is Friday. This year, local health care businesses and organizations are going to be catching the wellness wave and promoting proactive approaches to health. The annual health fair is set for April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"This is the one time of year where we have almost every health care option in town in the same location. It is an opportunity for the community to come out and find out about services offered right here in Big Spring," Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Currently there are more than 35 booths catching the wave of wellness and gearing up to educate the community on healthy choices, services offered and signs to look for when dealing with common health issues.

"It is through the support of our sponsors and our vendors that this health fair is possible. The community is drawing in more healthcare options and access to healthcare is opening up, healthier life choices are becoming available and education is being more readily available from local providers," ValVerde said.

