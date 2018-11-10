Learn about Health Insurance Marketplace options

Open Enrollment kicked off November 1, and while not much has changed, new enrollees might have questions. On November 14 from Noon to 1 p.m., Scenic Mountain Medical Center invites members of the community to learn all about these new health insurance options. The presentation will take place at the Northside Community Action League office, located at 108 NE Eighth Street.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will have representatives on hand who can help answer questions surrounding the Health Insurance Marketplace. This initiative is part of the Affordable Care Act, which required most U.S. citizens to have health insurance beginning in January 2014.

A primary goal of the Affordable Care Act is to help uninsured, eligible Americans gain access to affordable healthcare. Financial help to lower costs is also available for people who qualify.

