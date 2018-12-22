Legendary local broadcaster, Colorado City mayor, dies at 82

The funeral for longtime Colorado City mayor and radio personality Jim Baum, a former Big Spring resident, was held Saturday morning at First Methodist Church in Colorado City. Baum died Sunday, Dec. 16, at the age of 82.

Big Spring's Tumbleweed Smith, a friend and colleague of Baum, reminisced on the life of his old chum.

"He's my best broadcast buddy," Smith said. "When I left to go to graduate school in '64, I was working at KBST as news director, and Jim came and took my place. He became extremely popular here, my goodness. Everybody knew Jim Baum and just loved him. He was clever, he was funny, and he really made a name for himself here."

Even though the relationship between the two men was often competitive, it was always one of respect, said Smith.

"We competed. Jim and I competed. When I came back after graduate school, I came back to KBST, and by that time, Jim had gone to KBYG. They offered him a little bit of the ownership, and he worked there. And then he had the chance to buy the Colorado City radio station, so he bought it, and he finally got it paid for. We'd both get up early, and we'd both go to the radio station, or I'd go to my studio, and every once in a while, he'd call me or I'd call him, and we had some wonderful early morning conversations,” Smith said.

