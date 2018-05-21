Legends and Legacies coming up

Some local legends and their legacies will be honored June 19 by the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, and the museum is asking you to join them for the event.

It’s the 2018 Legends and Legacies dinner and annual Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction, and this year it will be held at the Big Spring Rodeo Bowl Barn from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Tickets are $50 per person, and include a gourmet dinner by Iva Jo Hanslik’s Rockin’ H Catering, beer and wine, an auction and door prizes; as well as the opportunity to be on hand when this year’s Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame honorees are inducted into that hallowed gathering. Valet parking will be available.