Lend a helping fan

Texas, West Texas in general, doesn't play around when it comes to the heat. Reaching in the triple digits most days, staying cool can be hard to maintain even for those who have central a/c and window units. But what about for those who don't have anything?

Christy Brownfield, of Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, is setting out to collect fans in the month of July for those who may find themselves or need of a fan to help keep that West Texas heat at bay.

“Everyone knows how extremely hot it is in Texas,” said Brownfield. “Even opening the window to the dry heat brings little relief, and there are some people who can't afford things like central heating and air. Even the price of window units and fans can be outrageous.”

