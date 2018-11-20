Let there be light! • Annual Festival of Lights nearing completion

Festival of Lights workers erect lighted candy canes along Candy Cane Lane, near the Kids' Zone in Comanche Trail Park Monday. The volunteers have been working for about two weeks on the annual drive-through light display already, and are about 80 percent complete, said organizer Howard Stewart. This year, the display will run from Dec. 2 through Dec. 25 instead of Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 as it has in the past. Workers have begun switching the lights over from standard mini-lights to LED bulbs. "It should be a lot brighter and easier to see," said Stewart. "Especially on the poinsettias. We are the 'Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas,' so we started on those first." The display also includes a new display on the dam this year, with the American flag, lighted poinsettias, and the words "God Bless Big Spring," all in LED lights.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.