Let's Relay: Paint Big Spring Purple

By ANNA GUTIERREZ

Staff Writer

The deadline is fast approaching to register for this year's Relay For Life. This year, Relay takes place at Comanche Trail park with the starting point being the Amphitheater, and will be from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

“Please join us for our annual event to celebrate and support us in this endeavor,” says Julie Alvarez, event coordinator. “Everyone is invited! We all want to see an end to this deadly disease.”

Each team must consist of at least one cancer survivor. There is no initial fee to join Relay For Life, but each team is asked to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer isn't stopping,” states Alvarez.

