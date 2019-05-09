Let's Relay: Paint Big Spring Purple

Courtesy photo Relay For Life 2019 is set for this Saturday at Comanche Trail Park. Survivors are encouraged to register online before the event, but registered or not, all are encouraged to attend. The community is also enccouraged to decorate their business in purple this week.
The deadline is fast approaching to register for this year's Relay For Life. This year, Relay takes place at Comanche Trail park with the starting point being the Amphitheater, and will be from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
“Please join us for our annual event to celebrate and support us in this endeavor,” says Julie Alvarez, event coordinator. “Everyone is invited! We all want to see an end to this deadly disease.”
Each team must consist of at least one cancer survivor. There is no initial fee to join Relay For Life, but each team is asked to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer isn't stopping,” states Alvarez.

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

