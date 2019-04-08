Let's Rodeo! Quail Dobbs Legacy Coahoma Kindergarten Rodeo

HERALD photo/Anna Gutierrez

Friday morning, Coahoma kindergarteners put on their boots, prepped their horses, grabbed their cowboy hats, and rode out in the annual Kindergarten Rodeo. This year marked the 41st year of tradition and honored the memory of Quail Dobbs. Students competed in barrel racing, bull riding and more. The event even included singing cowpokes, rodeo clowns and special appearances from rodeo royalty, local college rodeo members and more.

