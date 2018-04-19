Library accreditation issues reported to County Commissioners

The Howard County Library is facing potential accreditation issues, librarian Mavour Braswell told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.

Braswell was hired last year as a joint director for both the county library and the Howard College Library; part of her assignment in those roles is to explore the feasibility of a merger of the two libraries.

Public libraries in Texas are accredited under the authority of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, which maintains standards for public libraries in the state. Part of the issue at the local library is financial, while another part is a personnel issue, Braswell said.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.