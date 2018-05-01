Library to host Campus Nights

The Howard County Library is inviting all Elementary Students from Howard County for Campus Nights during the month of May. Each campus will have their own night and are designed for each student and their families.

Campus Nights were created to give each student and their families an opportunity to sign up for a free library card (parents must accompany student and have a valid drivers license with a Howard County address), participate in a scavenger hunt, register for the summer reading program, and to take a tour and become familiar with the library. Students can also learn how to use the Card Catalog and website.

For dates and additional information, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.