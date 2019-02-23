Life Church Family Fun Sunday

Life Church designates the fifth Sunday of the month as Family Fun Sunday. In 2019, there will be four months that have five Sundays, and the first occurrence will be March 31.

“We hold these events to keep families involved at the church,” says Life Church Associate Pastor Manny Negron. “This first event of the year is going to be a block party. We're going to invite people who live in the neighborhood around Life Church to join us. We want to reach out and help to fill the needs of those in the neighborhood.”

Negron says there will be hot dogs and hamburgers along with games and activities for all families. The event will take place after service and is free to all who attend.

