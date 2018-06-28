Lifting each other up, the Big Spring way

Friends and family (left photo) gathered in the Credit World parking lot on Wednesday afternoon to put on a car wash fundraiser for the family of Brayden Sizenbach (right photo), a 2018 Big Spring High School graduate who passed away in a vehicular accident on Sunday, June 24. Sizenbach's services took place this afternoon. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brayden Sizenbach memorial scholarship at BSHS.

