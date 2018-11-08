Lions Club to host first ever Christmas in Coahoma

There's something unique and special about a small town Christmas, and Coahoma is inviting everyone to come share their holiday this year.

The first-ever "Christmas in Coahoma" event, sponsored by the Coahoma Lions Club, will be held Dec. 8, starting at 3 p.m. in the Coahoma City Park.

"At 3 o'clock, Santa Claus is going to come. He's supposed to be there from 3 to 5," said Coahoma Lions Club Secretary/Treasurer Connie Shaw. "We're going to be having an arts and crafts project for the kids, and we will be passing out free cookies, free popcorn, free hot chocolate, free coffee or water for anyone who would like to have that...

