Little Buffs making a big difference

Congratulations to Mrs. Seal's class as they brought a total of 2,148 cans, the most of any class, during Forsan Elementary's canned-food drive for the Salvation Army. The photos above show the cans that were donated organized by the different classes that participated. Forsan rounded up a grand total of 6,287 cans! To seal the deal, the classes will help carry all of the cans donated out to the Salvation Army trailer upon pick-up. Way to go Buffs!