Local AgriLife extension to host crop tour

Tommy Yeater is intent on educating the public about cotton production and helping farmers select varieties that might be useful to them. Yeater, the County Extension Agent for Agricultural and Natural Resources for Howard County, will be hosting a crop tour later this month. The tour offers required continuing education credits for farmers, he said.

“I'll be offering three continuing education units to producers with a private advocator license. Producers that have this particular license are required to get 15 CEU's every 5 years,” said Yeater.

The crop tour is Sept. 28 and registration is at 9 a.m. at the G.C. Broughton Jr. Ag Complex. The tour will begin at Brooks Farm at 9:30 a.m.

