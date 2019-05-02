Local artist discovers the beauty in rust

By AMANDA DUFORAT

Managing Editor

Where some see rust, others see art. Some are able to take that vision and turn it into art; Beth Henry is one of those people. While Henry may be a resident of Monahans, she is an honorary Big Spring resident with an eye for capturing the beauty in the community.

“I have always considered myself creative, but it wasn’t until recently that I stepped into mixed media art and began creating paintings like the one I am donating to the Hangar 25 Museum,” Henry said.

Big Spring residents first received a glimpse of the work Henry does, at the Silver Wings Ball earlier this year. Two of her pieces – one of Historic Hotel Settles and the other of Hangar 25 – were auctioned off in the live auction.

“My son – Arick Higginbotham - and his fiance Tana Bradley – live in Big Spring and are involved in the community. However, it was when Stormy (Bradley) purchased a piece of artwork from me, that my paintings took a turn for historic attractions in Big Spring,” Henry said.

After the Silver Wings Ball, numerous requests came for information about the artist who created the two donated items. ...

