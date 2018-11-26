Local artist to hold Christmas show at Potton House

Those in town December 2 will have the opportunity to see the artwork of a local artist in a very special historic setting.

“I’m doing an event, it’s called ‘Celebrating Christmas With Art,’” said Terri Chaney of the local Windblown Art studio. “It’s going to be on the second of December, which is a Sunday afternoon, and it’s going to be from 1:30 to 5, just a come-and-go deal where they can walk through the Potton House, see the Potton House, see my art. I’m going to have different gift items available for sale as well, and refreshments.”

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.