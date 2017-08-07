Local auto dealership donates 120 backpacks, supplies

A local car dealership is providing some much-needed supplies for local students.

Star Chrysler Dodge donated 120 backpacks loaded with school supplies to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Thursday afternoon.

According to Jeremy Clark, sales manager at Star, the dealership pledged to donate two backpacks with supplies for each car sold during July. The packs were dropped off Thursday at the club, and kids in the Club's Summer Program carried the packs, in various shades of blue, yellow, black, and green, into their building's gymnasium, then posed with the pile for a photograph.

