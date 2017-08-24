Local band competition underway to pick opener for Walker, Dodd

A local battle of the bands contest is in mid-stride for the opportunity to play on the same stage with Clay Walker and Deryl Dodd.

VIP Sports Getaway announced earlier this year it would be holding a contest for local and regional bands to audition for the chance to open up for some major country stars.

“We've had three bands on so far and it's been great,” said Barney Dodd of VIP Sports Getaway. “And we still have three more weeks to go.”

The contest is taking place at the Train Car Cigar Bar located in downtown Big Spring, where six bands were chosen to play each week for six consecutive weeks.

“They will be playing on consecutive nights on Thursdays at 8 o'clock at the cigar bar starting August 3,” said Barney earlier this month. “The winner gets $1,000 and gets to open for Deryl Dodd and Clay Walker. Second place gets $500 and will play the pre-party at the concert and at the after party at the Train Car Cigar Bar.”

The Clay Walker and Deryl Dodd concert is set to take place on Sept. 30 at the Howard County Rodeo Bowl in conjunction with the Howard County Fair.

Tickets can be purchased at www.stubwire.com or in person at Ward's Western Wear; and, with only 400 reserve tickets available for the VIP section. VIP tickets cost $56 apiece, and general admission tickets cost $23. Ticket prices include admission to the fair, and $6 from every ticket sale goes to the Howard County Fair.