Local business donates to BSHS athletics
By:
Jordan Parr
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring Steers Athletic Director, Mitch McLemore and Lady Steers Athletic Coordinator, Katie Voss along with the Lady Steer athletes “want to extend our extreme gratefulness to Big Spring Ford and Hondo for their generous donation to our Athletic Program. Their donation provided the Lady Steers with brand new workout gear for this year and years to come. We appreciate their continued support to all Big Spring Athletic programs!”
