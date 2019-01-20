Local churches plan MLK Day observances

“We are not makers of history. We are made by history,” American Civil Rights Activist Martin Luther King Jr. once said. To honor the great Civil Rights Activist Leader himself, two local churches are hosting commemorative services for the public to come and attend and honor MLK.

• One local church will hold a celebration King's life, and is inviting the public to come and join them. At noon on Monday, January 21, Baker's Chapel AME Church, located on 911 N. Lancaster is hosting their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative service with the hopes of bringing the community together to remember the dream one man had.

“It is with great pride that Baker's Chapel will host our annual MLK commemorative service,” said the Rev. Sonia Scott. “ The service will allow time for those who need to return to work by 1 p.m. We will even provide a sack lunch and drinks to all our guests that day.”

• Another church in Big Spring will continue their long-time tradition of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for with a commemorative walk on the third Monday of January. Mt. Bethel Baptist Church (MBBC) is inviting and encouraging all members of the public to join them as they honor King with their annual MLK walk.

Martin Luther King Jr. was the most important voice of the American civil rights movement, which worked for equal rights for all, and is what MBBC hopes to keep alive in everyone.

“When I joined MBBC, I was looking for a church that gives back, a church that’s involved with the community and whatever is going on,” said Ida Hambrick, a four-year member of the church. “The walk is a great way of making sure King’s dream doesn’t die.”

The MLK commemorative walk will be on Jan. 21, MLK Day, at 6 p.m. The walk will start at the corner of Gregg St. and Martin Luther King Blvd.

