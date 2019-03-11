Local entertainment; opportunity to support local organizations

An evening out doesn't have to include an extensive trip, but can be found locally and in surrounding areas.

Recently, several different musical events have taken place in Big Spring, but for those looking to expand their entertainment options, they don’t have to look far. In addition to concerts, broadway style plays, comedy shows, and other musical styles are provided just 45 minutes down the road.

The Wagner Noel, located in Midland, offers a variety of shows throughout the week and weekend. With spring break upon us, family events are on the rise. A few of the upcoming shows are:

• March 12-13: Paw Patrol Live! It’s pirate day in Adventure Bay, and Ryder will need all paws on deck to discover a secret treasure map. Great show for the entire family.

• March 15: Earth, Wind & Fire – This legendary band’s career has spanned fifty years, and they’ve sold out concerts all over the world. They have released 23 albums, eight of which have gone Double Platinum. Along with their numerous awards, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

• March 22: The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos. Spanning a career of five decades, The Beach Boys continue to perform around the world. Captained by Mike Love, they play a very busy schedule of concerts, averaging about 150 shows a year.

• March 23: Tanya Tucker, with special guest, Johnny Bush. Inspiration to many female country artists, Tucker brings her unique sound to the Permian Basin. Tucker had her her first hit, “Delta Dawn”, at age 13, and has since earned countless awards and acclaim.

