Local entities to close for Labor Day

The city of Big Spring will close all offices beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and remain closed through Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday. This will include the Polly Mays Annex, Airpark Office, Convention and Visitors Bureau, City Hall, and City Hall Annex.

The landfill will be open Friday and Saturday with normal hours, but will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for the holiday.

Sanitation will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, and there will be no trash pickup.

All other offices will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.

Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations during the holiday.

The Emergency Utilities Department will be in operations and can be contacted at 264-2392.

Also, Howard Country and federal administration offices will close for the holiday.

Area public schools and Howard College students will enjoy a three-day weekend, as those schools will not be open on Monday. Classes resume on Tuesday with normal hours. Also, the Howard College Fitness Center will be closed Monday for the holiday.