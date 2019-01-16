Local government, schools, plan MLK Day closures

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the brilliant orator and leader who fought for civil rights for black people in America during the 1960s.

Local governmental offices and schools will be closed Monday in recognition of King's birthday, which was actually Tuesday:

• City of Big Spring:

All city offices will be closed Monday. The Big Spring Landfill will be closed, and no garbage collection will take place. Big Spring emergency services, including police, fire, and Emergency Medical Services, will continue to operate as normal. Emergency utility services will be on call and can be contacted at 432-264-2392.

• City of Coahoma:

All city offices will be closed Monday.

• Howard County:

All county offices will be closed Monday. Emergency Sheriff services and Howard County Volunteer Fire Department services will operate as normal.

• Big Spring ISD:

Schools will be closed Monday. Students, faculty, and staff will all have the day off.

For the full list, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.