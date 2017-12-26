Local insurance agent pays off student lunch debts

While most people recognize this time of year as the 'season of giving', there are certain members of the community who go above and beyond what is expected of them during the holidays. Agent with Farmer's Insurance and Big Spring resident Eric Escamilla is one such person. Escamilla has a history of giving back to the city and working to improve the lives of its residents. He's currently the president of Keep Big Spring Beautiful, president of the Big Spring Centennial Lion's Club, volunteer for The Emergency Services Chaplain Corp, in-house minister at Family Faith Center, phone book library organizer, and leader of the initiative to put together “blessing boxes” for needy families.

“I recently went through a breakup with my girlfriend and decided to use the money I was going to spend on her Christmas presents to help out our local school district,” said Escamilla. After making a phone call to the Big Spring school district's main office earlier this week, he asked about student lunch debts because he was interested in paying them off. “I was told the amount that needed to be paid totaled $446.36 so between myself and Big Spring resident John Spence's contribution of $50, we paid off every lunch in the BSISD district,” he said.

