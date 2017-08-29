Local man organizes relief run to Houston

While the country watches the state of Texas, specifically the Houston area, in horror, local Howard County citizens are lending a helping hand to our friends down south. Big Spring resident Charley English is organizing a donation delivery this weekend to show that no one, not even Hurricane Harvey, is allowed to mess with Texas.

On Monday after seeing images of flood and hurricane victims on television all weekend, English decided to do something about what he was seeing.

“Over the weekend I had been thinking about it (donating items) and following the news reports so I started putting this together,” said English.

English plans to head to the Houston area Saturday, Sept. 2 after collecting items all week. He plans on meeting up with donors Friday, Sept. 1 at Wal-Mart with his truck to collect the donations.

“I would like to fill this trailer with love for our brothers and sisters of Houston for the long rebuild ahead,” said English in an e-mail. “I will be coordinating with a church (to be determined) in the Houston area to drop off these supplies.”

While many organizations are donating water bottles, first-aid-kits, and supplies that are needed immediately, English is thinking more long-term as far as relief aid is concerned.

“I think there is a lot of supplies headed that way, especially immediately needed supplies such as water and food, certainly,” said English. “I think what they're going to need long term and what I want to bring are air mattresses, pillows, sheets, towels, that kind of thing.”

English is also looking to collect light blankets, dry food such as canned food, toiletries, as well as monetary donations for fuel to get to Houston and for purchasing more supplies in San Antonio.

“I have a Paypal account at charleyenglish@gmail.com if you would like to donate for fuel,” said English in an e-mail. “I am thinking once I do one drop I may head back to (the) San Antonio area and get more supplies. Anything extra will be donated to churches in that area.

“I hope to drive in, drop off, and then get back out just so I don't cause more of a drain on resources,” English continued.

In addition to supplies, English is also looking to collect at least five 5-gallon fuel cans to be used for gas so he doesn't run out of fuel in Houston.

“I will tag them and return when I get back in town,” said English.

For those interested in donating to English's Hurricane Harvey relief run to Houston, he asks donors to meet him at Wal-Mart, 201 E Marcy, at 6 p.m. this Friday by the fuel pumps. He will be in a camouflage truck and trailer.