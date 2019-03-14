Local Relay for Life turning 25 this year

25 years … 25 teams … Let's Relay!

Relay For Life has been making a mark through the decades and this year, Howard and Glasscock County Relay teams are celebrating more birthdays by showing off their favorite decade. A call is being sent out to the community to gather a team and get registered.

“This is the 25th anniversary and we want to have 25 teams join us,” Julie Alvarez, Event Lead, said. “Our theme this year is Relay through the decades: A cure never goes out of style! We are ready to to bring back the 80s, relive the 90s and dance in the 70s.”

According to statistics, 1.6 million people in the United States will be newly diagnosed with cancer this year. As a vital part of every community, the need to raise awareness and fight together, is important, according to Alvarez.

“Cancer touches so many people in our community. Almost everyone, if not everyone, has someone they know that has been impacted by a cancer diagnosis,” she said.

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.