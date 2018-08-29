Local school enrollment mostly higher this year

Public school students in Howard County have been back in classes for about a week and a half now, and local districts' enrollment is mostly up.

While all school districts provided first-day numbers, Big Spring ISD also provided figures for the end of the first week of school, which showed dramatic increases over Day 1.

In total, Big Spring had 3,725 students on the first day of school, up 50 from last year's 3,675 first-day figure. By Friday, enrollment in BSISD had shot up by more than 250 students to 3,984. Last year's enrollment also saw a significant boost during the first week, coming in at 3,894 by the end of the first week.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.