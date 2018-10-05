Local, state, national leaders speak at Big Spring Rail ribbon-cutting

"Railroad iron is a magician's rod, in its power to evoke the sleeping energies of land and water." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Big Spring is tapping into the vital energy of the railroad that Emerson spoke of with the expansion of Big Spring Rail Systems Inc. The most recent expansion – Phase Four of the expansion project – invested an additional $2.4 million into rail infrastructure in Big Spring. All told, the project has added approximately six miles of track inside Big Spring's McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, allowing the park's businesses to service a greatly increased volume of rail cargo.

