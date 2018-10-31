Local teen donates bat mitzvah gifts to Humane Society

A local junior high student just made the lives of animals at Big Spring's Happy Day Humane Society a little brighter.

13-year-old Jordan Smith recently collected more than $1,600 in cash and supplies instead of receiving gifts for her bat mitzvah, a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony similar to the Jewish boys' bar mitzvah ceremony.

"I had a bat mitzvah, and the tradition is to pick a charity for people to give you to donate things to instead of gifts, and I chose Happy Day Humane Society," Jordan said. "We think that we collected $600 plus in dog food and toys, and we collected $1,028 in cash and checks."

Jordan said she loves animals, especially dogs and horses, and that love prompted her to choose Happy Day as her bat mitzvah charity. She compared her own dog Baxter to the animals at the Humane Society.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.