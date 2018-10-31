Local teen donates bat mitzvah gifts to Humane Society

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Thirteen year old Jordan Smith (center) presents a donation of pet food, toys and other supplies to Happy Day Humane Society Director Jennifer Walters (left) and staff member Sarah Boyd Tuesday afternoon. Jordan was able to collect more than $600 worth of dog food and toys, as well as $1,028 in cash donations, for Happy Day instead of receiving presents for her bat mitzvah. Jordan is a seventh-grader at Runnels Academy in Big Spring.Courtesy photo The photo above shows Jordan’s dog Baxter sitting next to all of the goods that thirteen year old, Jordan Smith, donated to Happy Day Humane Society Tuesday afternoon. Jordan was able to collect more than $600 worth of dog food and toys, as well as $1,028 in cash donations, for Happy Day instead of receiving presents for her bat mitzvah.Courtesy photo The photo above shows Jordan’s pets, Baxter (dog) and Tina (cat), sitting next to all of the goods that thirteen year old, Jordan Smith, donated to Happy Day Humane Society Tuesday afternoon. Jordan was able to collect more than $600 worth of dog food and toys, as well as $1,028 in cash donations, for Happy Day instead of receiving presents for her bat mitzvah.This courtesy photo shows Jordan Smith all glammed up standing in front of the Hotel Settles.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

A local junior high student just made the lives of animals at Big Spring's Happy Day Humane Society a little brighter.
13-year-old Jordan Smith recently collected more than $1,600 in cash and supplies instead of receiving gifts for her bat mitzvah, a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony similar to the Jewish boys' bar mitzvah ceremony.
"I had a bat mitzvah, and the tradition is to pick a charity for people to give you to donate things to instead of gifts, and I chose Happy Day Humane Society," Jordan said. "We think that we collected $600 plus in dog food and toys, and we collected $1,028 in cash and checks."
Jordan said she loves animals, especially dogs and horses, and that love prompted her to choose Happy Day as her bat mitzvah charity. She compared her own dog Baxter to the animals at the Humane Society.

