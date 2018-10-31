Local United Way raises some dough

United Way of Big Spring and Howard County got their hands dirty at Pizza Inn on Monday, October 29, to help raise some money for local health and human services, as it is their goal to improve those throughout our community. “We were worn out by the end of the night, but we made $1042. It was hard work, but we had a good return,” executive director of the organization, Christian Fair (center) said. If you would like to make a donation to our local United Way, please call 432-267-5201. Don't miss out on the United Way Empty Bowls event coming up on November 15 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. Your appetite will thank you for it!

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.