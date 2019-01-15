Local veteran presented with tandem bicycle

As we have all seen and heard, our military veterans face many challenges and can experience many hardships once they leave the service and try to work their way back to a civilian lifestyle. Unfortunately, this was the case for Jeremy Blount. Jeremy was in the military for several years, but when he left the service, he says he felt lost and that he couldn't talk to anyone.

“I felt no one would understand,” says Blount. He felt so hopeless that he once tried to take his own life, which left him visually impaired. Since then, Blount has been receiving treatment and rehabilitation at West Texas VA Healthcare System.

West Texas VA Healthcare System and Blind Rehabilitation worked with House of Tandems to make something special a reality for Blount. On Monday, he was presented with a new tandem bicycle.

“I hope this will make it easier to get around, but I also hope this will help spread the word,” says Blount. “I hope to bring awareness to the challenges veterans face every day.”

For the full story, please see the Tuesday edition of the Big Spring Herald.