Local volunteers plant trees for the future

On the morning of Saturday, October 27, Keep Big Spring Beautiful (KBSB) partnered with GreenPrint, LLC, Delek US (formerly known as Alon USA) and 7-Eleven Strive Fuel gas stations recently planted trees at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, located on W. Fifth Street here in Big Spring. KBSB encourages everyone in the city to participate with them in various activities to make Big Spring a more attractive place in which to live.

“Meetings are held the first Monday of each month at noon in the Cactus Room at Howard College,” KBSB Vice President Peggy Skiles said.

