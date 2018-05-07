Lords and Ladies of Bonwicke

HERALD photos/Amber Mansfield (3)

Hear ye, hear ye, to all of Big Spring as the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) all gathered at the Howard County Library to commemorate the lost but not forgotten Middle Ages era on Saturday, May 5.

From the cities of Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and other surrounding areas in Texas, the SCA is a worldwide, non-profit organization dedicated to recreating the Middle Ages in our modern day world and offers an educated and fun way to learn and experience the Medieval era.

“Bonwicke is our chapter, or community, of the SCA and our mission is to recreate the best parts of the middle ages from 600-1600 C.E., all while having a good time and not having to face the hardships from that era, such as plagues and the common cold,” said Chris Varner, a Lady of the Bonwicke Chapter. “We gathered in Big Spring today because it's a central location and an ideal spot as far as everyone traveling the same.”

