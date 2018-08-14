Keep Big Spring Beautiful, along with the help from local sponsors, is holding its annual Love Our Lake event Saturday, August 18th, in conjunction with Keep Texas Beautiful and the Keep Texas Waterways Clean. The event is held every year around this time to clean up our Comanche Trail Lake in order to better suit swimmers participating in Big Spring's Comanche Warrior Triathlon, which will take place August 25th.

“This is not only a great time to clean the lake for the athletes participating in the event, but any time we have a chance to clean up the community makes it worth while,” Big Spring’s Economic Development Corporation Executive Assistant, Teresa Darden said.

