Love Our Lake event generates 44 bags of trash

HERALD photo/Tyler Schellie

Volunteers of the Love Our Lake clean up event, which took place on Saturday morning, collected 44 of bags of trash from the Comanche Trail Lake and surrounding areas in hopes of making the trails and lake a clean and pleasant environment for all of the participants in the Comanche Warrior Triathlon. The Triathlon will take place this Saturday, August 25, 2018.

