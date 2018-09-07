LULAC accusations of beatings leading to death, coma of prisoners by guards denied by GEO

Did guards at Big Spring's Flightline prison beat three inmates so badly that one died and another suffered from a coma for five days? That's the allegation being made by a sister of one of the inmates, backed up by state leadership of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); however, officials with the GEO group, the company who operates Flightline, including Warden Bobby Thompson, deny the accusations.

At a press conference held outside GEO group's administrative office at the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark Thursday morning, League of United Latin American Citizens Texas Civil Rights Chairman Agustin Pinedo, second from right, alleged that GEO corrections officers severely beat three Hispanic inmates at the company's Flightline Unit, causing one to go into a coma, and another to later perish from his injuries. Shown, from left, are Carolina Garache, sister of Jose David Garache-Munoz, the inmate who was allegedly in a coma for five days as a result of the beating; Garache's attorney, Albert Villegas of Dallas; local District 6 LULAC president Ruben Ramirez; Pinedo; and local resident P.J. Dominguez. Flightline's Warden Bobby Thompson and GEO's corporate office deny the allegations.

For the full story, please see Friday's paper.

HERALD photo/Roger Cline