Lumby wows crowd at Pharmacy Bar

Thursday, Jan. 31, was the third week of competition for the Find A Star at the Pharmacy Bar. This week's competitors were Rita Cappachina, Shawn Summers, Jimmy Ninja, Alex Lumby and Justin Kaczyack. Alex Lumby was this week’s winner. The preliminary competition will continue next week, and then Lumby and the three other finalists, along with an additional wild card finalist, will move on to the final round, scheduled Thursday, Feb. 7. The winner will get to open for the headliners in the Second Annual FMH Foundation's Song Swap at the Spring.