The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences both look forward to helping you maintain your weight over the holiday seasons with a free, online 6-week “Maintain No Gain” program. "We know this is the time where family dinners and deserts are abundant, and we want to make sure everyone knows about the many ways to 'maintain no gains' so to speak, and even find little ways to cut out or down the unhealthy aspects on the common served dishes with great alternative additive substitutes," said Sandy Taylor, 2nd Vice President of the Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

