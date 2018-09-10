Making an impact

Education is the main focus for the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, according to a presentation by Rebecca Baker during Friday morning’s Kindred Coffee Hour.

“It’s not a secret that the opioid crisis is growing across the nation. One of the best ways to stop this crisis is to get communities educated, empower the youth to take a stand against peer pressure by highlighting the importance of proper medication disposal,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Mgr., said.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.