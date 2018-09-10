Making an impact

Courtesy photo Rebecca Baker gives a presentation on behalf of the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse during Friday morning’s Kindred Coffee Hour.
Education is the main focus for the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, according to a presentation by Rebecca Baker during Friday morning’s Kindred Coffee Hour.
“It’s not a secret that the opioid crisis is growing across the nation. One of the best ways to stop this crisis is to get communities educated, empower the youth to take a stand against peer pressure by highlighting the importance of proper medication disposal,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Mgr., said.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.

