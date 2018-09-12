Man arrested for brandishing gun at Wal-Mart

Big Spring Police arrested a local man Tuesday morning on charges of illegally carrying firearms into Wal-Mart.

According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, Clint Aaron Sorrells, 22, was arrested after brandishing a handgun inside the store.

"On the 11th of September 2018 at approximately 4:20 a.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 201 W. Marcy in reference to a disturbance," reads the release. "Upon arrival, an individual later identified as Clint Aaron Sorrells...appeared to be suffering mental crisis. Officers made contact with Sorrells and through their investigation determined Sorrells was under the influence of methamphetamines."...

The release goes on to say that Sorrells was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and public intoxication.

