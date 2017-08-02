Man sought by BSPD in Tuesday shooting

The Big Spring Police Department is asking for the help of the public in locating a suspect in a shooting which which occurred Tuesday morning.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Quincy Lamar Henry, 28, for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 1 at about 6:18 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 11th Place in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the victim, 37-year-old Lonnie Gray, was found inside his residence; he had been shot in the thigh and the hand.

Gray was transported by Big Spring Emergency Medical Services to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

During their investigation, police learned that two other individuals had left Gray's residence prior to the officers' arrival. After obtaining a warrant, BSPD detectives searched the home, where they discovered undisclosed evidence.

The evidence led detectives to believe that Gray and Henry were at Gray's home when an argument ensued, leading to the shooting of Gray by Henry.

Gray is currently in stable condition at SMMC. Big Spring police are continuing to follow up leads, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the location of Quincy Lamar Henry, contact CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the "P3 Tips" mobile application.