Mancha honored by Hangar 25

Rosa Mancha served her country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. For the past 12 years, she’s transferred that spirit of service to Big Spring’s West Texas VA Healthcare System, where she works as quality manager.

Tuesday evening, Mancha was recognized by Hangar 25 as its Honored Veteran for the month of March, which is also National Women’s History Month. About 50 area residents packed into the Briefing Room at Hangar 25 to congratulate Mancha on the award.

“I am just so humbled to be up here and receiving this on behalf of veterans – women veterans especially,” Mancha said. “It’s an awesome honor, and I just really appreciate Hangar 25, the staff, all the volunteer staff and the directors for all they’ve done for our Big Spring community.”

Mancha spoke briefly about her experiences in the Air Force.

“If I could, I’d still be on active duty,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience. The Air Force was good to me, and for me.”

Over the course of her career in the military, Mancha served around the world.

