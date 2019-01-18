Manning inks deal with DBU for track

Joe Manning’s quick feet has earned him a spot on Dallas Baptist University’s Patriot track team for next year.

“I really felt a calling to Dallas Baptist,” said Manning, a Coahoma High School senior. “I’ve been to church camp there for years, but I felt a calling there. I did take visits from another school in Arkansas, and I have some offers from other schools but, really, DBU has been the one since the beginning.”

Manning signed his commitment papers to the NCAA Division II program with his mother, Brandy, and father, Jimmy, on either side of him while the rest of his family gathered around during an all-school assembly Thursday.

“I want to thank all my coaches and teammates,” Manning said. “This has been a long ride for everybody. Most importantly, I want to thank God. I pray I can continue to glorify Him academically, athletically through all this. Track is great but my identity is with Him.”

Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Chris Joslin describes Manning as an athlete who exemplifies the four golden rules of the Coahoma ISD athletic department: Be a great teammate, play relentlessly, trust your coaching, and details matter.

“Whenever he is told to do something, he doesn’t know the word no,” said CHS Head Track & Field Coach John-Michael Leggett. “It’s whatever can I do to help the team out. He is dedicated to Coahoma High School. I know he will continue that dedication at Dallas Baptist and they are getting one heck of a kid coming up there to run. I look forward to seeing how he does in the future and all the success he is going to have on the track.”

Besides a stellar track and field competitor, Manning also plays football and basketball at the varsity level. He is a stand-out academic and student leader at CHS. Manning is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as president of his senior class and the student council and is involved with both FCA and First Priority.

While attending DBU, Manning plans to study business administration and is considering a minor in kinesiology.

Dallas Baptist University is a higher education institution located in the Dallas metroplex with approximately 4,700 students and offers undergraduate to doctoral level studies.